Hostinger Horizons

Turn your idea into reality
Build and launch full-stack web apps, tools, and software in minutes without writing any code. Accelerate your time to market and forget development bottlenecks. Deploy your project in one click.
Launch in three steps
1. Describe what you want to create
2. Improve and edit with prompts
3. Go live – deploy and publish with one click
Bring your vision to life
Entrepreneurs and founders
Have an idea? Turn it into an MVP in one evening.
Product & UX designers
Go straight from the drawing board to iteration and implementation.
Product teams
Empower your team – building a prototype for their idea is now available to everyone.
Professional developers
Create, edit, and fix bugs faster than ever with prompts.
Everything in one place
Hosting included
Connect a domain
Professional email included
Designed to address your needs
Build instantly
See your project as it’s being built. Prompt with text or images.
Edit with ease
Edit as you go. Revert to previous versions, fix bugs with AI, and deploy when ready.
UX-conscious
Every creation adheres to human-first design principles for the best end-user experience.