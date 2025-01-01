Describe your idea or pick a template
Just tell the AI your idea and see it come to life — or pick a template to get started faster.
Make edits easily
Ask the AI to edit anything — from text and design to functionality. Fine-tune texts and images yourself in the content editor.
Go live with 1 click
Launch your website with one click under a custom domain — whenever you’re ready.
Integrations
Connect Stripe and Supabase to launch real, working products – no tech skills needed.
80+ languages
Horizons works in 80+ languages, so you can build in your own words.
Fast launch
Get secure hosting, custom domain, business email, and more – all in one place.
Powered by top tech
Horizons runs on latest LLMs to deliver high-quality code, copy, and design.
Built-in security
DDoS protection, malware scanning, and a firewall keeps your website safe.
20+ years of experience
Horizons is built by Hostinger – a company that’s counting 4M+ happy clients globally.
Don’t just take our word for it
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.