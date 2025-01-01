Launch your dream idea with our AI builder
Turn that app, business, or tool into something real in minutes using Hostinger Horizons’ no-code platform.
How to launch your idea with our AI builder
Define your idea and its key features
Decide what type of website or web app you want to build, then outline its key features – from pages and design to user accounts or payment systems.
Just describe what you want
Skip the complexity of coding. With Hostinger Horizons, simply describe your idea and turn AI prompts into fully functional websites and web apps – no code required.
Build, test, and launch
Generate your website, customize it, and run tests. When it’s ready, publish your website or app online with a single click.
See what you can create with our AI builder
Membership website
Invoice generator
Business website
Business idea validator
Sales pipeline tracker
Feedback collector app
Restaurant reservations web app
Build faster and smarter with the Hostinger Horizons AI builder
All-in-one AI web app builder
From code and design to content and SEO, Horizons handles it all. Connect tools like Stripe and Supabase to launch real, working apps – no tech skills required.
Built for speed, not struggle
Describe your idea, and AI turns it into a ready-to-launch app in minutes. With support for 80+ languages, you can build in your own words.
Launch fast, scale faster
Go live with one click: secure hosting, a custom domain name, business email, and more – all included. Skip third-party tools and grow without limits.
Powered by top tech
Horizons uses advanced LLMs and leading integrations to deliver clean code, polished content, and sleek design for your boldest web app ideas.