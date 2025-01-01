Start email marketing faster with AI
AI email builder
Never start from scratch. Type your idea and get a professional email in seconds, with full control over edits.
AI-powered segmentation
Chat with AI to describe the contacts you want to reach and get a ready-made group based on their details and activity.
Smart subject suggestions
Boost open rates with AI-generated subject lines that match your email content and grab attention instantly.
How many subscribers do you have?
Monthly
Up to 500 unique subscribers per month
+ mo. free
Email automations
Email templates
Email campaigns
Yearly
Up to 500 unique subscribers per month
+ mo. free
Email automations
Email templates
Email campaigns
Try for free
Up to 100 unique subscribers per month
+ mo. free
The price shown is the monthly rate excluding any applicable taxes.
With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.
Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.
Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt
All your contacts in one place
Sync contacts from Website Builder
Bring in contacts with WordPress plugin
Email marketing, without the complexity
One-click domain connections
Already got a domain with Hostinger? You’ll be connected in one click.
Welcome emails
Engage every new contact instantly with a ready-to-use welcome automation template that builds trust from day one.
Always on-brand
Set your logo, colors, and enter your business information once. This is then automatically applied to all emails.
Email scheduling
Plan your campaigns in advance and send emails exactly when they matter – for product drops, announcements, or time-sensitive offers.
Easy email automations
Choose a pre-made email automation template to run a drip campaign or send follow-ups, with zero manual work.