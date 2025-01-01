Hostinger affiliate program
What our partners say
Our experience collaborating with Hostinger has been truly enriching. It's a partnership that delivers immense satisfaction and mutual benefit. For those seeking enduring value in a partnership, we wholeheartedly recommend Hostinger.
Our partnership with Hostinger has been exceptional. They are not only reliable and professional but also incredibly warm and supportive. The commitment they show to delivering high-quality results in a timely manner is unmatched. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure.
Great conversion rates, timely payments and excellent support. This partnership has greatly contributed to our revenue generation.
Join the program in four easy steps
Instant sign up
Sign up in less than a minute – it's completely free. Get verified and gain access to your affiliate dashboard.
Track your performance
Access one of the best affiliate control panels in the industry. Easily track and optimize your campaigns.
Use affiliate banners
You won't be empty handed – get all marketing materials tailored to your style in one place.
Get your payout
Every eligible sale made earns you a commission. It starts at 40% and grows depending on sales volume.