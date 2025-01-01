There are three types of SSL/TLS certificates according to their domain validation level.

For domain-validated certificates (DV), the certificate authority (CA) will only ask you to verify the domain ownership via email, phone, or DNS record before issuing the certificate.

Organization-validated certificates (OV) have a medium level of validation. Besides domain validation, the CA usually checks documentation that verifies the organization’s name, contact information, and legal status.

Finally, the extended validation certificates (EV) offer the highest level of verification, with the CA conducting extensive background checks to verify the registrant’s location, legal status, and order details.

We can also differentiate SSL certificates based on the number of websites they can protect. Single-domain certificates protect one domain and its subdirectories, wildcard certificates cover a domain and its multiple subdomains, and multi-domain certificates support multiple domains unrelated to each other.