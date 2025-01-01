Get a free SSL certificate and secure your site now

Web Hosting With Free SSL Certificates

We offer unlimited SSL for free to encrypt and protect your website’s data.

Payment terms

The Difference Between Paid and Free SSL Certificates

Our free SSL certificate is as secure as premium ones. We use a domain-validated certificate compliant with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), so it’s a robust SSL that is excellent for protecting all types of websites.
There's no difference between free and paid SSL certificates regarding security levels. Both provide strong encryption for connecting your site and its visitors.
Essential indicators are included to show that the website is risk-free – the HTTPS prefix and padlock icon on the address bar of all major browsers.
We renew all certificates automatically and free of charge, providing more convenience and helping you save money.
What Is the Purpose of an SSL Certificate?

Websites With SSL are Secure

Adding an SSL certificate to your site will protect private information shared between you and the visitors from third parties. Our SSL certificates use 256-bit encryption, the industry standard for data protection.
Comply with PCI DSS standards

Online businesses that accept transactions and deal with visitors’ credentials must comply with PCI Security Standards, which include SSL protection. Without this security feature, your website may put its visitors to risk and fail to meet the regulations.
Build trust

Enabling SSL protection, your site’s URL will start with HTTPS, and the address bar will also display a padlock icon. These elements show visitors that your website uses SSL and is risk-free so they can know their credentials and transaction details are safe.
Improve your Google ranking

An SSL certificate provides an additional layer of security and uses the HTTPS extensions, which Google considers vital parts of a good page experience. That’s why the search engine is most likely to place SSL-certified websites higher on search results, increasing their visibility and organic traffic.
SSL Certificates and How They Work

01

Establishing a connection

Your websites gets a public and private key after acquiring or purchasing an SSL certificate. When users access it, their browser will request its SSL certificate and public key to verify if it’s trustworthy.

02

Data encryption

If successful, the browser will generate two symmetric keys and send one of them to the web server using the public key. Once the server receives the key, it will use its private key to decrypt it. The browser and server can now form a secure connection to transfer information.

03

Visual indicators

A website with a functional SSL will have multiple indicators on the address bar – a padlock icon and an HTTPS prefix on the website’s URL. Depending on the type of certificate, site owners can also display a site seal to increase trustworthiness

