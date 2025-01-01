Up to 71% off

VPS hosting

Virtual Private Server for more power and control

Free real-time snapshot Free automatic weekly backups Kodee AI assistant
₹  *.** /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Virtual Private Server for more power and control

Trusted by over 3 million customers worldwide

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

VPS pricing options for every budget

Payment terms

NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors

Got awesome project ideas? We've got the tech to bring it to life. Enjoy top performance with NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors powered by HPE and DELL servers spread across continents. Our industry-standard KVM virtualisation platform gives you full control of your server and hardware resources.
VPS hosting with AMD EPYC processors

1 000 Mb/s network

Our fiber-connected infrastructure offers a 1 000 Mb/s network speed for VPS hosting clients, ensuring higher uptime and faster loading speed. This makes our VPS plans suitable for gaming, streaming, and anything in between.
1 000 Mb/s network

Server backups and snapshots

Rest assured, your data is secure with our automated weekly backups. Need to make significant changes? Creating a manual snapshot takes just a few minutes. If an error occurs, you can swiftly and easily go back to the previous version.
Server backups and snapshots
Review provider

We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and everything has been very stable.

Review provider
Review provider

Definitely the best hosting service I've used thus far. No gimmicks, perfectly supports my site.

Review provider
Review provider

Pretty well VPS, great support (live chat), nice dashboard, I can say it’s a great service, and I'll use it whenever I have the choice to choose for my clients.

Review provider

Easy VPS management: Install software instantly

Our VPS hosting solutions support various operating systems, control panels, and applications – simply choose one and install it in a few clicks.

Popular

Docker

Docker

n8n

n8n

Other

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

Django

Django

Forex

Forex

Ghost

Ghost

Jitsi

Jitsi

Laravel

Laravel

View more

Protect against firewall and DDoS

Ensure security for your virtual machine with our Wanguard DDoS filtering and easily configurable firewall, preventing harmful traffic.
Get started
Protect against firewall and DDoS

AI-powered assistant

VPS management is simple with our AI Assistant. You will get a helpful companion for any VPS tasks, including WordPress installation and firewall rule configuration.
AI-powered assistant

Browser terminal

Take charge of your VPS effortlessly using our browser-based terminal. Execute commands, manage files, and fine-tune server settings without the hassle of extra software installations.
Browser terminal

Scalable VPS hosting

Start small and expand as necessary. When your projects require more resources, upgrading to a higher-tier VPS hosting plan is just a few clicks away.
Scalable VPS hosting
Review provider

I purchased a VPS a while back and have never faced any downtime. The support team is fast and helpful as well

Review provider
Review provider

We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and it has been very stable. The support team has been quite helpful over the years when we have needed guidance for improving our website experience and operation. We are very happy with the overall experience.

Review provider
Review provider

What stands out about Hostinger's process is that you can upgrade your VPS in your dashboard.

Review provider

Worldwide data centres

Besides our data centre in India for KVM VPS hosting plans, we also offer a server location in Europe, North America, and South America for global reach. Pick the server in your country or opt for the closest one to your target audience for faster content delivery.
Worldwide data centres

30-day money-back guarantee

If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start Now

FAQs on VPS Hosting

Discover solutions to commonly asked questions about our VPS services in India.

What is a VPS? What is KVM? What are the KVM benefits?

Why choose VPS hosting? When is the right time to buy a VPS?

Are KVM-based virtual private servers safe?

Is It Possible to Install Custom Software on My Virtual Server Hosting?

How much does virtual server hosting cost? How do I choose the right VPS plan for my needs?

What are the CPU, RAM, inode, and disk limits of Hostinger plans?

How can I get started with VPS hosting on your platform?

What operating systems does Hostinger VPS hosting support?

Will I get any kind of assistance with VPS hosting?

What is the difference between VPS hosting and cloud hosting?

Does Hostinger VPS have a public API?