Up to 71% off
VPS hosting
Virtual Private Server for more power and control
Free real-time snapshot Free automatic weekly backups Kodee AI assistant
₹ *.** /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Trusted by over 3 million customers worldwide
VPS pricing options for every budget
KVM 1
₹ 999.00SAVE 60%
₹ 399.00 /mo
Renews at ₹699.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
MOST POPULAR
KVM 2
₹ 1,599.00SAVE 66%
₹ 549.00 /mo
Renews at ₹899.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 4
₹ 2,599.00SAVE 71%
₹ 749.00 /mo
Renews at ₹1,999.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 8
₹ 4,999.00SAVE 70%
₹ 1,499.00 /mo
Renews at ₹3,999.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
Payment terms
NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors
Got awesome project ideas? We've got the tech to bring it to life. Enjoy top performance with NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors powered by HPE and DELL servers spread across continents. Our industry-standard KVM virtualisation platform gives you full control of your server and hardware resources.
1 000 Mb/s network
Our fiber-connected infrastructure offers a 1 000 Mb/s network speed for VPS hosting clients, ensuring higher uptime and faster loading speed. This makes our VPS plans suitable for gaming, streaming, and anything in between.
Server backups and snapshots
Rest assured, your data is secure with our automated weekly backups. Need to make significant changes? Creating a manual snapshot takes just a few minutes. If an error occurs, you can swiftly and easily go back to the previous version.
We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and everything has been very stable.
Easy VPS management: Install software instantly
Our VPS hosting solutions support various operating systems, control panels, and applications – simply choose one and install it in a few clicks.
Protect against firewall and DDoS
Ensure security for your virtual machine with our Wanguard DDoS filtering and easily configurable firewall, preventing harmful traffic.
AI-powered assistant
VPS management is simple with our AI Assistant. You will get a helpful companion for any VPS tasks, including WordPress installation and firewall rule configuration.
Browser terminal
Take charge of your VPS effortlessly using our browser-based terminal. Execute commands, manage files, and fine-tune server settings without the hassle of extra software installations.
Scalable VPS hosting
Start small and expand as necessary. When your projects require more resources, upgrading to a higher-tier VPS hosting plan is just a few clicks away.
I purchased a VPS a while back and have never faced any downtime. The support team is fast and helpful as well
We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and it has been very stable. The support team has been quite helpful over the years when we have needed guidance for improving our website experience and operation. We are very happy with the overall experience.
Worldwide data centres
Besides our data centre in India for KVM VPS hosting plans, we also offer a server location in Europe, North America, and South America for global reach. Pick the server in your country or opt for the closest one to your target audience for faster content delivery.
FAQs on VPS Hosting
Discover solutions to commonly asked questions about our VPS services in India.