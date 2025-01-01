Up to 71% off

DirectAdmin VPS Hosting

Fast Panel for Faster Performance

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₹  *.** /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
DirectAdmin VPS hosting

Choose Your DirectAdmin VPS Plan

Payment terms

Achieve Maximum Speed

DirectAdmin is a lightweight and highly efficient control panel that saves your system resources.

Combined with our fibre-connected infrastructure and ultra-fast NVMe storage, your website will run as fast as it can.
DirectAdmin speed

Powerful DirectAdmin Hosting Features

Get the power of VPS hosting and the simplicity of DirectAdmin, all in one package.

AlmaLinux DirectAdmin

Quick Setup

Install AlmaLinux 8 64bit with DirectAdmin in one click. Want to host client projects? Simply select a predefined reseller package, and you’re all set.
VPS uptime

High Uptime

We monitor our servers 24/7 to ensure your site is available at all times. Plus, DirectAdmin offers automatic crash recovery to prevent downtime.
Dedicated IP

Dedicated IP

Enjoy more control and flexibility over the server configuration, a better reputation for your domain name, and direct access to your website via an IP address.

Get Started With DirectAdmin Hosting

See pricing

Work Faster With AI Assistant

Need help with setting up your websites or tweaking firewall settings? Our AI Assistant is here to guide you through any VPS challenge. Just ask the questions and get accurate answers in no time.

AI Assistant

Join Millions of Satisfied Customers

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Global Data Centre Network

Our data centres are spread across the globe – choose from India, Europe, North America, and South America. Pick the one closest to your audience for faster content delivery.

VPS locations

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

DirectAdmin VPS Hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about DirectAdmin hosting services.

What Is DirectAdmin and What Is It Used For?

What Is the Difference Between cPanel and DirectAdmin?

How to Install DirectAdmin on VPS?

Can I Customise My DirectAdmin VPS?

How Can I Migrate a Website From Another DirectAdmin Hosting Provider to Hostinger?

Will I Get Technical Support?