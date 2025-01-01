Web hosting
Web hosting as it should be: Fast and secure
+ months free
Pick your perfect plan
Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
+ months free
+ months free
+ months free
+ months free
We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.Read the full story
I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.Read the full story
The moment we migrated to Hostinger, our website never went down, and all our problems were solved. We’re very happy with the services.Read the full story
24/7 assistance to ensure your website success
Hostinger is an excellent web hosting service that offers affordable plans without compromising on reliability.
Every time I tried for a help with hostinger they came out with the best solution, I am really happy with the service.
Simplify website creation with AI
We put your website security first
Unmatched website performance
Hostinger is our number one pick for several reasons. When testing its service compared to others, our site performed the best while being hosted on Hostinger.
After running multiple tests on the Hostinger side, the average response time was between 450ms and 625ms, which is very good. Simply put, speed should not be an issue when using Hostinger.
For companies with a small or non-existent IT staff, expert customer service is a huge perk. It is the best option if you’re searching specifically for a shared hosting service that’s affordable and reliable.
Web host that scales your business
Easily migrate websites to Hostinger for free
Never had any issues with hosting, always recommend it to my clients. They have fantastic support, both live chat, e-mail, and account manager