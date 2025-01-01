Web hosting is a service that brings your site online by storing your website's files, such as photos, videos, and text, on a web server. Simply put, it is necessary to purchase it for launching and operating your site.

To ensure your site stays online and receives timely support, select a reliable web hosting provider that caters to your website needs best. The most popular hosting options for both personal or business use include:

Shared hosting . A single shared server hosts multiple websites, allocating each with a specific amount of storage space and resources. Usually, beginners and bloggers opt for this option due to its affordability.

. A single shared server hosts multiple websites, allocating each with a specific amount of storage space and resources. Usually, beginners and bloggers opt for this option due to its affordability. WordPress hosting . Similar to shared hosting, many users use one server. However, a managed WordPress host offers more tools and features for WordPress website optimisation, including its speed, performance, and maintenance.

. Similar to shared hosting, many users use one server. However, a managed WordPress host offers more tools and features for WordPress website optimisation, including its speed, performance, and maintenance. VPS hosting . This web hosting service divides a physical server into multiple virtual machines, providing each user with dedicated resources and complete root access. Virtual private server (VPS) plans are more suited to tech-savvy users who require additional power and control.

. This web hosting service divides a physical server into multiple virtual machines, providing each user with dedicated resources and complete root access. Virtual private server (VPS) plans are more suited to tech-savvy users who require additional power and control. Cloud hosting. With cloud plans, websites operate on multiple virtual servers, minimizing potential downtime and hardware issues. As a result, these web hosting services are perfect for ensuring stable website uptime and performance, especially for freelance web developers managing numerous clients.

Also, make sure to verify if your selected web host offers a website builder or supports your preferred content management system (CMS). This will simplify the process of creating your website.

With Hostinger, you can enjoy the website builder, 1-click WordPress installer, and high-speed hosting with a 99.9% uptime guarantee – all at an unbeatable price. Begin with shared web hosting and upgrade to cloud plans for more power, or opt for VPS plans when you're ready for a customised solution.

Not sure which plan is right for you? Take a look at our detailed tutorial on how to choose a hosting plan to make an informed decision.