Domain transfer made easy

.com from

₹  879.00

Enter the domain that you would like to transfer to Hostinger

Looking for a new domain name?Try domain checker

How to transfer a domain name in 4 simple steps:

Enter the domain name you want to transfer

Simply enter your domain name and click on transfer.

Prepare the Domain for Transfer

Unlock the domain you want to transfer at your current domain registrar.

Proceed with the purchase

Enter the EPP code or domain transfer authorisation code and confirm the transfer.

Wait For Your Transfer Request to Be Completed

You will receive a confirmation email from your domain registry.
Enter the domain name you want to transfer
Prepare the Domain for Transfer
Proceed with the purchase
Wait For Your Transfer Request to Be Completed

Why transfer domains to Hostinger?

No time lost

No time lost

Most domain transfers include a one-year renewal to your domain's current expiration date.

Easy domain management

Easy domain management

Hostinger offers a wide variety of tools to satisfy beginner user and website developer needs, all in one place.

Free privacy protection

Free privacy protection

Free WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration.

Check Our Domain Name Transfer Prices Below

Domains
Transfer / renewal price
.com
₹  879.00

Renewal price ₹  1,179.00 /year

.fr
₹  699.00

Renewal price ₹  869.00 /year

.in
₹  499.00

Renewal price ₹  729.00 /year

.org
₹  1,139.00

Renewal price ₹  1,299.00 /year

.nl
₹  89.00

Renewal price ₹  879.00 /year

.net
₹  1,309.00

Renewal price ₹  1,399.00 /year

.lt
₹  869.00

Renewal price ₹  869.00 /year

.es
₹  89.00

Renewal price ₹  769.00 /year

.de
₹  439.00

Renewal price ₹  439.00 /year

.eu
₹  609.00

Renewal price ₹  629.00 /year

To transfer domain names smoothly

Make sure it has been more than 60 days since the domain registration or previous transfer.
Check your domain status. It should not be in Pending Delete or Redemption status.
Make sure you have access to the domain’s EPP code. Learn more about EPP.
Your Whois privacy protection should be disabled before the domain transfer process.
To transfer domain names smoothly