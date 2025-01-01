Infrastructure

Maximum efficiency

We believe that safety, performance, and stability are all equally important. That’s why we strive to maintain 99.9% uptime for your website. We do this by operating our servers on CloudLinux – the leading OS for hosting providers. We update our systems regularly, emphasizing shielding servers from DDoS attacks, and improving their speed with the newest LiteSpeed hosting technologies.

Plans include:

Daily Backups, CloudLinux, LVE containers for Account Isolation, Wanguard real-time anti-DDoS protection on Switches, full SSD servers, and self-service server location changes.