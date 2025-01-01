AI business name generator – Discover a unique name that sets your brand apart
Simply enter relevant keywords in the search bar and generate unique business name ideas based on your brand identity.
Find your perfect business name in 3 steps
Come up with a catchy business name with Hostinger AI Business Name Generator in no time.
1. Define Your BrandGenerate the best business names by entering keywords relevant to your specific industry or niche.
2. Pick a Name That Suits YouChoose a brand name that reflects your company with the most accuracy.
3. Claim Your DomainCheck if your preferred domain name is available and register it while you still can.
A Great Business Begins With a Name
Your perfect company name awaits! Claim your name and launch your business today.
Free search
State-of-the-art AI technology
Brandable business name suggestions
Integration for domain search
Tips for Creating Catchy Business Names
Select a Relevant Name
Having a self-explanatory company name and brand identity can be highly advantageous for new businesses. For example, the name Domino's Pizza instantly communicates to customers that it is a pizzeria.
Less Is More
To create impactful business names, ensure they are easy to spell and remember for your target audience. This helps establish a brand customers will remember for years to come.
Blend Words and Phrases Into One
Combining words can be a brilliant approach. Netflix is a great brand name example, cleverly blending the terms internet and flicks as a streaming provider.
Take Inspiration From Multiple Sources
Drawing inspiration from folklore, pop culture references, and other businesses is nothing to be ashamed of. Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, served as the inspiration behind the multinational brand.
Use a Company Name Generator
After gathering your ideas, use the Hostinger AI Business Name Generator to come up with the perfect name for your business. Just provide a description of your business using relevant keywords, and our AI generator will present you with several options.