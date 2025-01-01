Designed for your growth

Making Hostinger stronger and faster, we can’t simply rely on the latest technology. That’s why our greatest strength is the team of teams who work together towards implementing it.

Designed for your growth
Built for Speed

Built for Speed

Response time 11-274 ms.

Support

Support

Live chat 24/7.

Efficiency

Efficiency

The best price/quality ratio.

Simplicity

Simplicity

9 of 10 find our hPanel smooth and intuitive.

Data centers

All data - secured

We protect your websites with multiple levels of fail-safes, RAID-10, daily or weekly backups. All of our 10 data centers are distributed globally to keep your websites fast in every country. Your visitors will enjoy the lowest latency and unmatched reliability as we deploy in globally connected Tier-3 datacenters.

Plans include:

In-house built hPanel, Access Manager, LiteSpeed web server, Cloudflare integration, Let’s Encrypt integration, in-house developed WAF.

All data - secured
Infrastructure

Maximum efficiency

Safety, fast performance, and stability are equally important. We strive to maintain 99.99% uptime for your website. Our servers are operating on CloudLinux – the leading OS for hosting providers. We are renewing our systems on a regular basis, shielding servers from DDoS attacks, and improving their speed with the newest LiteSpeed technologies.

Plans include:

Daily backups, CloudLinux, LVE containers for account isolation, Wanguard realtime anti-DDoS protection on switches, full SSD servers.

Maximum efficiency
hPanel

Built for smooth control

We are proud of our in-house-developed hPanel. And we fine-tune every aspect of the hosting experience until every step of building a website is intuitive for beginners and straightforward for professionals. Here’s also an in-house WordPress migrator for fast auto migrations.
Built for smooth control
Support

Focused on success

We believe that showing how to solve a problem is the best way to guide customers towards success. Our technical team is here 24/7 to navigate you through any pain you experience while working on your website.
Focused on success

Latest blog issues

Cloudprober explained: the way we use it at Hostinger
Cloudprober explained: the way we use it at Hostinger

Cloudprober is a software used to monitor the availability and performance of various components of the system.

Ieva T.
hPanel vs. cPanel: everything you need to know
hPanel vs. cPanel: everything you need to know

Control panel is a popular tool used to manage your hosting package.

Rusne S.
GraphQL vs. REST: which is the best for API development?
GraphQL vs. REST: which is the best for API development?

API, the acronym for Application Programming Interface, is a software intermediary that allows two applications to communicate with each other.

Ieva T.