Ontworpen voor jouw groei

Om Hostinger krachtiger en sneller te maken, kunnen we niet alleen maar vertrouwen op de nieuwste technologie. Onze grootste kracht ligt dan ook in de teams die samenwerken om die technologie te implementeren.
Snelheid

Responstijd 11-274 min.

Ondersteuning

24/7 livechat.

Efficiëntie

De beste prijs/kwaliteit verhouding.

Eenvoud

9 van de 10 vindt ons hPanel soepel en intuïtief.

datacentra

Alle gegevens - beveiligd

We beschermen jouw websites met meerdere niveaus van fail-safes, RAID-10 en dagelijkse of wekelijkse back-ups. Onze 10 datacenters staan verspreid over de hele wereld, zodat jouw websites in elk land snel kunnen blijven werken. Doordat we wereldwijd verbonden Tier-3 datacenters inzetten, kunnen jouw bezoekers profiteren van de laagste latentie en ongeëvenaarde betrouwbaarheid.

Onze pakketten zijn inclusief:

In-house gebouwd hPanel, Access Manager, LiteSpeed ​​webserver, gratis SSL, in-house ontwikkelde WAF.

infrastructuur

Maximale efficiëntie

Veiligheid, snelle prestaties en stabiliteit zijn allemaal even belangrijk. We streven naar een constante 99,99% uptime voor uw website. Onze servers draaien op CloudLinux – het toonaangevende besturingssysteem voor hostingproviders. We vernieuwen onze systemen regelmatig, beschermen onze servers tegen DDoS-aanvallen en verbeteren hun snelheid met de nieuwste LiteSpeed-technologieën.

Onze plannen bevatten:

Dagelijkse back-ups, CloudLinux, LVE-containers voor account-isolatie, Wanguard realtime anti-DDoS-bescherming op switches, volledige SSD-servers.

hPanel

Gebouwd voor soepele controle

We zijn trots op ons zelfontwikkelde hPanel. We hebben elk aspect van de hostingervaring geoptimaliseerd, zodat elke stap bij het bouwen van een website intuïtief is voor beginners, en eenvoudig voor professionals. We hebben ook een eigen WordPress-migratieservice voor snelle automatische migraties.
ondersteuning

Gericht op succes

Wij geloven dat we onze klanten op de beste manier naar succes kunnen leiden als we ze laten zien hoe ze een probleem kunnen oplossen. Ons technische team staat 24/7 voor je klaar om je te helpen bij eventuele problemen die je tegenkomt tijdens het werken aan je website.
