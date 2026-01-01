Für Ihr Wachstum entwickelt

Um Hostinger stärker und schneller zu machen, können wir uns nicht einfach auf die neueste Technologie verlassen. Deshalb ist unsere größte Stärke unsere Teams, die gemeinsam an der Umsetzung arbeiten.
Geschwindigkeit

Reaktionszeit 11-274 ms.

Kunden-Support

Live-Chat rund um die Uhr.

Effizienz

Bestes Preis-/Leistungsverhältnis.

Einfachheit

9 von 10 finden unser hPanel einfach und intuitiv.

Rechenzentren

Alle Daten - Geschützt

Wir schützen Ihre Websites mit mehreren Fail-Safe-Stufen, RAID-10, täglichen oder wöchentlichen Backups. Alle unsere 10 Rechenzentren sind weltweit verteilt, um Ihre Websites in jedem Land schnell zu halten. Ihre Besucher genießen die niedrigste Latenz und unübertroffene Zuverlässigkeit, da wir global vernetzte Tier-3-Rechenzentren einsetzen.

Pläne beinhalten:

Firmeneigenes hPanel, Access Manager, LiteSpeed ​​​​Webserver, kostenloses SSL, eigens entwickelte WAF.

Infrastruktur

Maximale Effizienz

Sicherheit, schnelle Leistung und Stabilität sind gleichermaßen wichtig. Wir bemühen uns, eine Verfügbarkeit von 99,99 % für Ihre Website aufrechtzuerhalten. Unsere Server laufen auf CloudLinux – dem führenden Betriebssystem für Hosting-Provider. Wir erneuern unsere Systeme regelmäßig, schützen Server vor DDoS-Angriffen und verbessern ihre Geschwindigkeit mit den neuesten LiteSpeed-Technologien.

Pläne beinhalten:

Tägliche Backups, CloudLinux, LVE-Container für die Kontoisolierung, Wanguard-Echtzeit-Anti-DDoS-Schutz auf Switches, vollständige SSD-Server.

hpanel

Gemacht für problemlose Kontrolle

Wir sind stolz auf unser selbst entwickeltes hPanel. Und wir stimmen jeden Aspekt des Hosting-Erlebnisses ab, bis jeder Schritt der Website-Erstellung für Anfänger intuitiv und für Profis einfach ist. Außerdem gibt es einen hauseigenen WordPress-Übertrager für schnelle automatische Übertragungen.
Service

Auf Erfolg fokussiert

Wir glauben, dass es der beste Weg ist, Kunden zum Erfolg zu führen, wenn man zeigt, wie man ein Problem löst. Unser technisches Team ist rund um die Uhr für Sie da, um Sie durch alle Probleme zu führen, die Sie bei der Arbeit an Ihrer Website haben.
