Dino Valdez Co-founder of RSNL Creative

If the customer comes to us, they usually want us to give them the best solution. When that happens, 99% of the time, we build a WordPress site for them on Hostinger.

Read the full story

Dino Valdez

Co-founder of RSNL Creative | rsnlcreative.com

James Leaver Marketing manager of Sureshot Brewery

Hostinger has been super reliable. We’ve pulled big sales off of the back of the website, and consistent reliability has been key. It helped us put a lot of traffic through the site. I don’t think there’s ever been downtime.

Read the full story

James Leaver

Marketing manager of Sureshot Brewery | sureshotbrew.com

Douglas Souza Co-founder of Coletivo Estudio

We saw immediate security improvements after moving to Hostinger, which convinced us to migrate all of our clients.

Read the full story

Douglas Souza

Co-founder of Coletivo Estudio | coletivoestudio.com.br

Lightning-fast performance

Faster load times mean better user experience, better search engine optimization, and higher conversion rates.
Boost your site performance with LiteSpeed web servers and the LSCWP Cache plugin.
Code minification, data center rerouting, and automatic image optimization – increase your website’s speed score by up to 40% with Hostinger CDN.
Object Cache decreases your website response time even further – by up to 3x.
IPv6 and HTTP/3 provide low latency and fast data transfer.
Core Web Vitals report example of a fast WordPress website
Speed test results of our Hostinger US test site came back with a worldwide average of a blazing fast 143 ms, which ranks them as one of our A+ top tier hosts!

If you have a small business website, an online store, or a growing blog, your website can easily handle sudden traffic spikes.

The average loading time of my fully-fledged landing page was a phenomenal 1.56s, and uptime over a few months of testing was upwards of 99.99%, exactly as promised.

Managed Hosting for WordPress

Make the most out of WordPress with our feature-rich hosting.
Make changes to your website safely with the one-click staging tool.
Smart automatic WordPress updates keep your site secure at all times.
Protect your data with automatic backups.
Get a complete WordPress development toolkit – WP-CLI, SSH access, Git integration, and PHP version control.
Managed Hosting for WordPress
I've been a web developer for 20 years. I trust Hostinger to host my clients' websites. It's so easy to set up and deploy websites on their control panel.

Never had an issue, the dashboard is top-notch. I use Hostinger for my digital marketing agency, with 100+ clients hosted on their servers.

The fast speed, control panel, and anti-malware are excellent. The service is great, with many features that other companies don’t offer.

Maximum website protection

Our automatic malware scanner detects and removes malicious files.
Safeguard your website in all areas with an advanced web application firewall.
DDoS mitigation prevents your site from crashing by keeping malicious traffic at bay.
Managed Hosting for WordPress is secured by an SSL certificate and malware protection
Hostinger proved itself a reliable web hosting service. In fact, our test site didn't go down once during the 14-day observation period.

Plans include SSL certificates and all servers have an advanced security module to protect your data.

With DDoS protection, auto-updates, automatic website backups, and other security measures, you can rest assured that your website is secured.

Launch effortlessly with WordPress AI tools

Creating a new website has never been easier.
Easy to start. Describe your idea and get a fully functional site from a single prompt.
Save money. No need to hire a copywriter to get your WordPress site live.
Save time. Say goodbye to writer’s block – our AI is always having a good writing day.
Stay online. Our AI troubleshooter detects and fixes most common website errors.
Launch effortlessly with WordPress AI tools

WordPress made easy

Build your perfect WordPress website in no time.
Set up WordPress in one click with our auto-installer.
Customize your website with our top-rated theme and plugin recommendations.
Get step-by-step guidance to build your website with Hostinger WordPress plugin.
WordPress made easy
The panel is very intuitive. Installing WordPress is very simple, as well as creating subdomains, managing files, and activating SSL.

I can manage all the things I need from just one place, and how easy it's to configure everything. I moved all my websites to Hostinger.

Even if you are not tech-savvy, Hostinger control panel is easy to navigate and makes managing your website a breeze.

24/7 world-class WordPress support

Ran into trouble? Contact our Customer Success team any time via live chat or email.
Receive professional WordPress support from our Customer Success agents.
Get immediate help – our median response time is less than 3 minutes.
Our specialists are available round-the-clock and speak multiple languages.
24/7 world-class WordPress support
They are the best when it comes to ease of use and definitely the best immediate support you receive compared to others.

Hostinger has been the best web hosting provider I've used. What sets it apart is its exceptional customer support.

Hostinger’s hosting and website management software are excellent. These are only surpassed by the quality of their support.

Free WordPress website migration

Hosting a WordPress site elsewhere? We’ve got you covered.
It only takes one click – send us a migration request, and we’ll move your website.
Our dedicated migration team will ensure a smooth transfer from start to finish.
Your website will be migrated in less than 24 hours.
Free WordPress website migration

Hostinger for the WordPress community

Hostinger is a proud participant in WordPress Five for the Future. Our team is happy to contribute 5% of its resources to make WordPress a better platform for all. On top of that, we are contributing by sponsoring WordCamps, including WordCamp US, WordCamp Europe, and WordCamp Asia.
Hostinger for the WordPress community

All-inclusive Hosting for WordPress

Get all the tools you need to run your WordPress website in one place.

Free SSL

Free SSL

Running multiple websites? You’ll get unlimited free SSL certificates to keep them all safe.

Professional email address

Professional email address

Create up to 100 domain-based email addresses – completely free.

WP-CLI and SSH

WP-CLI and SSH

Manage your website from anywhere with WP-CLI, SSH, and SFTP.

Access management

Access management

Working with clients? Share and manage access with ease.

Content delivery network

Content delivery network

Boost your website's speed scores by up to 40% with Hostinger CDN.

99.9% uptime guarantee

99.9% uptime guarantee

Keep your site operational at all times – Hostinger offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Hosting for WordPress FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our WordPress plans.

What is WordPress used for?

What is managed Hosting for WordPress?

What Are the CPU, RAM, Inode and Disk Limits of Hosting for WordPress Plans?

How much do WordPress plans cost?

What are the differences between Hosting for WordPress and general hosting services?

Do I need hosting for WordPress?

How do I secure my Hosting for WordPress?

How can I transfer my website to Hostinger’s Hosting for WordPress plan?

How to Build a WordPress Website?