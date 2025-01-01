Managed Hosting for WordPress

Our Managed WordPress Hosting has three different plans:

Premium – US$ 2.99/month

Business – US$ 3.99/month

Cloud Startup – US$ 7.99/month

Launching a professional online presence has never been easier with our free domain name registration, included in our WordPress plans. You can register a .com extension and create up to 100 domain-based email addresses – all at zero cost.

The WordPress plans include a custom domain and additional perks for hosting your sites: WordPress multisite, 100 domain-based email addresses, WordPress themes, over 100 subdomains, and more.

All Hostinger products include a 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can explore our services with no risk.