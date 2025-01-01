Our main guidelines

10 Hostinger principles

We apply Hostinger principles in every aspect of our work, starting with hiring and cascading through how we execute, make decisions, and provide feedback.

Customer obsession

You start with the customer and work backwards.
You extensively research and strive to understand our customers better.
You work with great effort to earn and keep customer trust.

Ownership

You care deeply about our customers and Hostinger's success.
You are passionate: committed in heart and mind.
You make decisions based on the long term.
You act on behalf of the entire company, beyond just your team. You never say "that's not my job".

Learn and be curious

You constantly learn and always seek to improve yourself.
You are curious about new possibilities and act to explore them.
It is in your nature to innovate.

Hire and develop the best

You always hire better people than yourself.
You keep only highly effective people.
Leaders develop leaders and take their role in coaching others seriously.
You help people to scale within the organization.

Highest standards

You strive for the highest standards; many may think these standards are excessively high.
You inspire others with your thirst for excellence.
You continually raise the bar and drive your team to deliver high-quality services.

Freedom and responsibility

You are self-motivated, self-aware, self-disciplined, and self-improving.
You don't wait or want to be told what to do.
You love freedom, and you deserve it.

Focus

You constantly ask yourself, "What is the best thing I can do today that will contribute to long-term success?"
You are good at using data to support your intuition and make decisions.
You think strategically and can articulate what you are and are not trying to do.

Bias toward action

Speed matters in business.
Many decisions and actions are reversible and do not need extensive study.
You promote action-oriented behavior, rather than discussion-based work.

Courage and candidness

You say what you think, even if it is uncomfortable.
You give each other candid feedback and never wait to do so.
You make tough decisions without agonizing.
You question actions inconsistent with our principles.

Deliver results

You deliver results with the highest quality and in a timely fashion.
You recognize and celebrate achievements.

Shaping a company culture that ensures success: From vision to reality
Shaping a company culture that ensures success: From vision to reality

Remember that meeting where a minor issue sparked a never-ending debate, and in the end, everyone forgot what they were arguing about?

Kotryna D.
Learning in action: How Hostinger fosters a culture of curiosity
Learning in action: How Hostinger fosters a culture of curiosity

At Hostinger, learning isn’t just a buzzword – it’s the fuel that drives our innovation engine. In a tech world where yesterday’s breakthrough is tomorrow’s baseline, we don’t just keep up with trends; we embrace learning as a daily ritual that powers both personal and collective growth.

Kotryna D.
Reaching your peak: Lessons of building our performance management system for the self-motivated
Reaching your peak: Lessons of building our performance management system for the self-motivated

Hostinger has been recognized as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies for five years in a row. One of the leading factors behind this remarkable result is our efforts to nurture a high-performance culture.

Kotryna D.

