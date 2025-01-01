10 Hostinger principles
We apply Hostinger principles in every aspect of our work, starting with hiring and cascading through how we execute, make decisions, and provide feedback.
Customer obsession
Ownership
Learn and be curious
Hire and develop the best
Highest standards
Freedom and responsibility
Focus
Bias toward action
Courage and candidness
Deliver results
More about our culture
Remember that meeting where a minor issue sparked a never-ending debate, and in the end, everyone forgot what they were arguing about?
At Hostinger, learning isn’t just a buzzword – it’s the fuel that drives our innovation engine. In a tech world where yesterday’s breakthrough is tomorrow’s baseline, we don’t just keep up with trends; we embrace learning as a daily ritual that powers both personal and collective growth.
Hostinger has been recognized as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies for five years in a row. One of the leading factors behind this remarkable result is our efforts to nurture a high-performance culture.