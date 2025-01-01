Business email that builds your brand
A professional email account will make your brand look more credible. Unleash your business potential today.
Set Up Your Email Hosting in a Few Clicks
Choose an email hosting plan
Running a new business? Go with the US$ 0.59/mo Business Starter plan. If you need more resources, opt for the US$ 2.99/mo Business Premium plan. Note that prices are per mailbox.
Proceed to checkout
Select the number of mailboxes and subscription period. Once you’ve completed the payment process, you will be able to access your business email address dashboard.
Configure your email hosting
Finally, create a business email account based on your own domain name, like youremail@yourdomain.com, set up the DNS settings, and sync your email to other devices. That’s it – you can start sending your emails.
Purchase your business email plan
Price per mailbox
For 48-month term
Price per mailbox
For 48-month term
Professional email address for your business
Secure, private, professional emails
99.9% uptime guarantee and 24/7 customer support
Plenty of storage to scale your business
Manage your email accounts from anywhere
Quick and easy setup
Professional email hosting features
User-friendly management
Manage email accounts easily with an intuitive control panel. Configure devices, adjust DNS settings, and use our webmail client to send emails, organize mailboxes, and add contacts.
Auto-configuration
Connect with your favorite email apps quickly. We support IMAP, POP3, and SMTP for seamless setup with Apple Mail, Outlook, Thunderbird, and more – no manual configuration needed.
Automatic email functions
Set up auto-replies for when you’re away, forward emails to multiple accounts, and use catch-alls to capture emails sent to misspelled email addresses.
Advanced email security
Keep your inbox safe. Built-in DKIM, DMARC, and SPF protection blocks spam and viruses, with extra security for emails sent within your domain.
Detailed logs for full control
With Access and Action Logs, you can track when and where accounts were accessed from, what actions were taken during those sessions, and what emails were sent and received.
Flexible mailbox storage
Scale your mailbox storage as your business grows. You can get extra storage anytime and allocate it to one or multiple mailboxes, based on your business needs.