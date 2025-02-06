Hostinger newsroom

Here you can get an accurate picture of what’s happening in the company. Download the correct brand assets, find the latest press releases, and browse mentions in the news.

Company descriptions

Short description

Hostinger provides web hosting services for web creators and owners so they can host and maintain small and medium websites. By choosing the optimal hosting plan packed with tools for speed and security, web professionals and their clients can reach their online goals.

Boiler plate

Hostinger platform is designed to make web hosting control intuitive and simple to use. Web creators can be sure the server is enhanced by the latest technologies, service plans include features for making their websites fast and secure. It comes with an internally developed hPanel (alternative to cPanel/WHM) – a highly-scalable dashboard for intuitive web hosting service control, monitoring, and optimization. Hostinger teams of more than 1000 people are based in Lithuania, Brazil, Indonesia, and all over the world. The majority of them are working remotely. The platform has more than 1M subscribers across 156 countries, supported 24/7 mainly by live chat support.

Media assets

Logotype

Our "Sharp H" logo represents edge-cutting technology, speed, and reliability, values that we uphold highly as a company. Always keep the minimum safe space around the logotype and do not use in the size smaller than minimum required size.

Logotype

Safe space

Logotype

Safe space

Logotype

Secondary logotype colors

Logotype

Secondary logotype colors

Colors

Primary

#673DE6

Primary light

#EBE4FF

Primary dark

#5025D1

Light

#FFFFFF

Meteorite

#8C85FF

Meteorite light

#D5DFFF

Meteorite dark

#2F1C6A

Dark

#1D1E20

Typography

Primary font - DM Sans

Primary font - DM Sans

Secondary font - Noto Sans. Used only for specific languages

Secondary font - Noto Sans. Used only for specific languages

Animated logotype

Packshot with slogan

Animated logotype

Illustrations

Use these illustrations for visualization purposes when you are talking about Hostinger and its products.

Web hosting

Web hosting

Fast WordPress hosting

Fast WordPress hosting

Domains

Domains

24/7/365 live support

24/7/365 live support

Product images

hPanel onboarding

hPanel onboarding

hPanel homepage

hPanel homepage

hPanel dashboard

hPanel dashboard

hPanel access logs

hPanel access logs

Team photos

Chairman of the board
Arnas Stuopelis | in

Chairman of the board

Chief executive officer
Daugirdas Jankus | in

Chief executive officer

Chief product officer
Giedrius Zakaitis | in

Chief product officer

Chief marketing officer
Kristina Strimaitė | in

Chief marketing officer

Office photos

Meeting room

Meeting room

Rest zone

Rest zone

Vitamin D room

Vitamin D room

Hostinger server rooms

Hostinger server rooms

Mentions on social media

@DanielPox
Daniel 👨🏻‍💻
@DanielPox

Really excited to see the Access Log feature in hPanel now! Finally I can actually know if my site gets any visits, and protect it and debug. Thank you!

@TCGView
Richard - TCGView.com
@TCGView

Trying out @Hostinger and their layout (since I can't sleep) and I have to say it's pretty easy to figure out and navigate. Was afraid I would get annoyed by having to learn a new layout, but it's pretty good. No, I'm not being paid to say this.

@idhairyavora
dhairya
@idhairyavora

@Hostinger you guys are the best! Anyone hosting/buying a domain, I would 100% recommend using Hostinger. They provide the best customer service and an easy to use platform.

Latest news

Hostinger partners with MO, the leading contemporary art museum in Lithuania

Feb 6, 2025

Hostinger partners with MO, the leading contemporary art museum in Lithuania

We are partnering with MO Museum in 2025 to support its growth and offer our team members enriching leisure opportunities. This idea was sparked by our team’s wonderful experience with its tours and events...

While AI automates tasks, we’re hiring 200+ skilled professionals to boost innovation and growth

Jan 21, 2025

While AI automates tasks, we’re hiring 200+ skilled professionals to boost innovation and growth

We plan to continue our growth momentum this year by investing in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), which creates more than 200 new career opportunities. Most of the open roles will be in the product development and marketing teams...

Trusted by 3 million clients

Aug 12, 2024

Trusted by 3 million clients

Hostinger’s client base has surpassed 3 million, and the number of managed domains has reached 5 million. According to Daugirdas Jankus, CEO of Hostinger, one key factor behind this rapid growth is the company’s focus on actual clients’ needs and...

Feel free to get in touch

Eiviltas Paraščiakas

Head of communications

Brand assets

General brand assets questions

Affiliate partnerships

Brand assets questions for affiliate program

Want to know more?

To get a better picture of Hostinger, visit our company pages.

About us

About us

How it started and where we're going.

Our technology

Our technology

Our state-of-the-art technology delivers maximum speed and security.

Blog

Blog

Stay on top of web hosting trends on our blog.

Looking for brand assets?

Get our company description, correct logotype, fonts, pictures, and illustrations for media usage.