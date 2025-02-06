Hostinger newsroom
Company descriptions
Short description
Hostinger provides web hosting services for web creators and owners so they can host and maintain small and medium websites. By choosing the optimal hosting plan packed with tools for speed and security, web professionals and their clients can reach their online goals.
Boiler plate
Hostinger platform is designed to make web hosting control intuitive and simple to use. Web creators can be sure the server is enhanced by the latest technologies, service plans include features for making their websites fast and secure. It comes with an internally developed hPanel (alternative to cPanel/WHM) – a highly-scalable dashboard for intuitive web hosting service control, monitoring, and optimization. Hostinger teams of more than 1000 people are based in Lithuania, Brazil, Indonesia, and all over the world. The majority of them are working remotely. The platform has more than 1M subscribers across 156 countries, supported 24/7 mainly by live chat support.
Hostinger platform is designed to make web hosting control intuitive and simple to use. Web creators can be sure the server is enhanced by the latest technologies, service plans include features for making their websites fast and secure. It comes with an internally developed hPanel (alternative to cPanel/WHM) – a highly-scalable dashboard for intuitive web hosting service control, monitoring, and optimization. Hostinger teams of more than 1000 people are based in Lithuania, Brazil, Indonesia, and all over the world. The majority of them are working remotely. The platform has more than 1M subscribers across 156 countries, supported 24/7 mainly by live chat support.
Latest news
Feb 6, 2025
Hostinger partners with MO, the leading contemporary art museum in Lithuania
We are partnering with MO Museum in 2025 to support its growth and offer our team members enriching leisure opportunities. This idea was sparked by our team’s wonderful experience with its tours and events...Read more
Jan 21, 2025
While AI automates tasks, we’re hiring 200+ skilled professionals to boost innovation and growth
We plan to continue our growth momentum this year by investing in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), which creates more than 200 new career opportunities. Most of the open roles will be in the product development and marketing teams...Read more
Aug 12, 2024
Trusted by 3 million clients
Hostinger’s client base has surpassed 3 million, and the number of managed domains has reached 5 million. According to Daugirdas Jankus, CEO of Hostinger, one key factor behind this rapid growth is the company’s focus on actual clients’ needs and...Read more