Company descriptions

Short description Hostinger provides web hosting services for web creators and owners so they can host and maintain small and medium websites. By choosing the optimal hosting plan packed with tools for speed and security, web professionals and their clients can reach their online goals. Boiler plate Hostinger platform is designed to make web hosting control intuitive and simple to use. Web creators can be sure the server is enhanced by the latest technologies, service plans include features for making their websites fast and secure. It comes with an internally developed hPanel (alternative to cPanel/WHM) – a highly-scalable dashboard for intuitive web hosting service control, monitoring, and optimization. Hostinger teams of more than 1000 people are based in Lithuania, Brazil, Indonesia, and all over the world. The majority of them are working remotely. The platform has more than 1M subscribers across 156 countries, supported 24/7 mainly by live chat support.

Media assets

Logotype Download logotype Our "Sharp H" logo represents edge-cutting technology, speed, and reliability, values that we uphold highly as a company. Always keep the minimum safe space around the logotype and do not use in the size smaller than minimum required size. Safe space Safe space Secondary logotype colors Secondary logotype colors

Colors Primary #673DE6 Primary light #EBE4FF Primary dark #5025D1 Light #FFFFFF Meteorite #8C85FF Meteorite light #D5DFFF Meteorite dark #2F1C6A Dark #1D1E20

Typography Get the fonts Primary font - DM Sans Secondary font - Noto Sans. Used only for specific languages

Animated logotype Download videos Sorry, your browser doesn't support embedded videos. Packshot with slogan Sorry, your browser doesn't support embedded videos. Animated logotype

Illustrations Download illustrations Use these illustrations for visualization purposes when you are talking about Hostinger and its products. Web hosting Fast WordPress hosting Domains 24/7/365 live support

Product images Find more hPanel onboarding hPanel homepage hPanel dashboard hPanel access logs

Team photos All team photos Arnas Stuopelis | in Chairman of the board Daugirdas Jankus | in Chief executive officer Giedrius Zakaitis | in Chief product officer Kristina Strimaitė | in Chief marketing officer