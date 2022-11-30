Sustainability at Hostinger

Sustainability atHostinger
At Hostinger, we believe that growth and sustainability go hand in hand. As we scale our operations, we are equally committed to fostering a sustainable future for our planet and communities.
Hostinger sustainability report
Hostinger’s 2023 sustainability report highlights our journey toward a more sustainable business model through innovation, collaboration, and shared responsibility.
Planet
As a global company, we acknowledge our crucial role in mitigating climate change and contributing toward a circular economy. Every action counts, and we've taken concrete measures to minimize negative environmental impacts.
From increasing renewable energy sources in our data centers, optimizing energy efficiency to raising awareness on this topic, we are actively seeking to reduce our carbon footprint.
People
At Hostinger, we're committed to fostering a high-performing and thriving culture where employees can perform at their very best. That's why we focus on their training, well-being, and overall growth.
Beyond our team members, we also shape the global socioeconomic landscape and bridge digital divides by empowering millions of users to unlock the power of the internet.
Governance
Hostinger’s governance culture is built on the principles of freedom and responsibility – our employees have the autonomy to make decisions and take ownership of their roles.
Nonetheless, we still provide continuous guidance and training to ensure adherence to established policies, company values, and long-term objectives.
This balanced approach allows us to foster a culture of accountability, innovation, and responsible decision-making as we continue to grow and thrive.
2023 sustainability highlights
Emissions
Our Scope 1 and 2 emissions were 1,522 tCO2e, and for the first time, we also calculated Scope 3 emissions, which totaled 6,761 tCO2e.
Renewable energy
Total renewable energy share in our data centers grew by 7% from 35% to 42%.
The Green Web Foundation
Hostinger has been listed in the Green Web Foundation Initiative.
Employee satisfaction
Our average Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) was 65.
Leadership positions
Women held 52% of our leadership positions, while men held 48%. In total, women constituted 44% of our team members, and men, 56%.
Social responsibility
We introduced Recharge Leave, a new perk offering 30 extra days of paid time off to employees with over 5 years of service.
Hostinger sustainability initiatives
Our customers can now choose a data center in France powered by 100% renewable energy.
We care about our employees' mental health – check out impressions about our global recharge policy.
We are proud to host clients that make the world a better place
VaiViver, our clients from Brazil, connect people with nature, history, and local communities.
Nohma from the UK offers an off-grid electrical system design service for more sustainable camping.