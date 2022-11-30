Sustainability at Hostinger

Sustainability atHostinger

At Hostinger, we believe that growth and sustainability go hand in hand. As we scale our operations, we are equally committed to fostering a sustainable future for our planet and communities.

Hostinger’s 2023 sustainability report highlights our journey toward a more sustainable business model through innovation, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

As a global company, we acknowledge our crucial role in mitigating climate change and contributing toward a circular economy. Every action counts, and we've taken concrete measures to minimize negative environmental impacts.

From increasing renewable energy sources in our data centers, optimizing energy efficiency to raising awareness on this topic, we are actively seeking to reduce our carbon footprint.

At Hostinger, we're committed to fostering a high-performing and thriving culture where employees can perform at their very best. That's why we focus on their training, well-being, and overall growth.

Beyond our team members, we also shape the global socioeconomic landscape and bridge digital divides by empowering millions of users to unlock the power of the internet.

Hostinger’s governance culture is built on the principles of freedom and responsibility – our employees have the autonomy to make decisions and take ownership of their roles.

Nonetheless, we still provide continuous guidance and training to ensure adherence to established policies, company values, and long-term objectives.

This balanced approach allows us to foster a culture of accountability, innovation, and responsible decision-making as we continue to grow and thrive.

2023 sustainability highlights

Our Scope 1 and 2 emissions were 1,522 tCO2e, and for the first time, we also calculated Scope 3 emissions, which totaled 6,761 tCO2e.

Total renewable energy share in our data centers grew by 7% from 35% to 42%.

Hostinger has been listed in the Green Web Foundation Initiative.

Our average Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) was 65.

Women held 52% of our leadership positions, while men held 48%. In total, women constituted 44% of our team members, and men, 56%.

We introduced Recharge Leave, a new perk offering 30 extra days of paid time off to employees with over 5 years of service.

Hostinger sustainability initiatives

Jan 23, 2023Product updates100% renewable energy

Our customers can now choose a data center in France powered by 100% renewable energy.

Jun 28, 2023Daily lifeRecharge leave

We care about our employees' mental health – check out impressions about our global recharge policy.

Sep 15, 2023Daily lifeGender balance

From the equal rights policy to the whistleblower channel – learn what we do to ensure equal opportunities.

We are proud to host clients that make the world a better place

Mar 10, 2023Customer spotlightEcotourism in Brazil

VaiViver, our clients from Brazil, connect people with nature, history, and local communities.

Jan 26, 2023Customer spotlightOff-grid electrical system

Nohma from the UK offers an off-grid electrical system design service for more sustainable camping.

Nov 30, 2022Customer spotlightLa Petite Alice: Kicking back against fast fashion

La Petite Alice, a lifestyle brand from Lithuania, creates clothes that can last 10-15 years.

