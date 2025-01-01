Up to 80% off
Minecraft server hosting
Unblock your creativity with a next-level server
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
US$ 6.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Minecraft server hosting plan
Game Panel 1
US$ 13.99SAVE 64%
US$ 4.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 8.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 GB RAM
1 vCPU core
50 GB NVMe disk space
Mod support
Full root access
DDoS protection
Automatic off-site backups
MOST POPULAR
Game Panel 2
US$ 19.99SAVE 65%
US$ 6.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 GB RAM
2 vCPU cores
100 GB NVMe disk space
Mod support
Full root access
DDoS protection
Automatic off-site backups
Game Panel 4
US$ 39.99SAVE 74%
US$ 10.49 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 26.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
16 GB RAM
4 vCPU cores
200 GB NVMe disk space
Mod support
Full root access
DDoS protection
Automatic off-site backups
Game Panel 8
US$ 99.99SAVE 80%
US$ 19.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 44.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
32 GB RAM
8 vCPU cores
400 GB NVMe disk space
Mod support
Full root access
DDoS protection
Automatic off-site backups
Payment terms
Build. Discover. Conquer
Get the right gear to build, discover, and conquer your Minecraft world with a dedicated Minecraft server. Instant setup and multiplayer games with unlimited players will take Minecraft to the next, blockbusting, level.Optimized for performance, you, Steve, and Alex can forget about irritating lag. The only limit is your imagination – plus those pesky mobs and creepers, of course.
Your game. Your server. Your way
Create the game (or games) you want straight out of the box.
Blockbusting performanceEnjoy low latency, lag-free gameplay and a guaranteed 99.9% uptime.
Complete control. Fully customizableCustomize maps, install mods and plugins, and optimize server controls in one easy package.
Multiple games. Unlimited playersHost multiple games and unlimited players. Whatever you want to do, you can.
Stay in the safe zone
Keep uninvited guests out with built-in firewall and DDoS protection. Automatic backups and a manual snapshot ensure that you can quickly and easily restore your game data if something unexpected happens.Kodee also acts as a trusty security sidekick. Enjoy your game, while the powerful AI assistant checks accounts and packages, monitors service updates, and provides security advice.
VPS hosting you can rely on
Worldwide locations. No borders
Enjoy rapid loading and lag-free gameplay by selecting a server location near your players. Choose from data centers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
Minecraft server hosting FAQs
Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Minecraft server hosting.