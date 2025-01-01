Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game. Released in 2011, it still captures players by providing freedom to explore and build their own worlds with blocks. You can focus on building your landscape, city, and castle, exploring the world, or collecting resources to survive – it depends on your mod.

With Minecraft server hosting services, you can install any mod you like, including your own, and customise the game further. In addition, it also gives you the opportunity to play with your friends exclusively.