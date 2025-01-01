Get professional email from Google Workspace
Business Starter
£ 4.99 /mo
For 12-month term
Renews at £4.99/mo for a year. Cancel anytime.
Get custom email @mybusiness
30 GB storage per mailbox
100 participant video meetings
Security and management controls
Standard support
Appointment booking pages
Email layouts and mail merge
MOST POPULAR
Business Standard
£ 9.99 /mo
For 12-month term
Renews at £9.99/mo for a year. Cancel anytime.
Get custom email @mybusiness
2 TB storage per mailbox
150 participant video meetings + recording, noise cancellation
Security and management controls
Standard support
Appointment booking pages
Email layouts and mail merge
Business Plus
£ 14.99 /mo
For 12-month term
Renews at £14.99/mo for a year. Cancel anytime.
Get custom email @mybusiness
5 TB storage per mailbox
500 participant video meetings + recording, noise cancellation
Enhanced security and management controls including Vault and advanced endpoint management
Standard support
Appointment booking pages
Email layouts and mail merge
Get Gmail for business
Leverage new admin controls, no ads and your own personalized professional Google Workspace emails addresses. Swap @gmail.com for example@mybusiness.com.
Connect With Your Team, Anywhere
Meet safely with your team anywhere in the world, using premium video conferencing tools built on Google’s robust cloud infrastructure. Thanks to features like noise reduction, virtual background, and mobile device support, you can stay on top of your work, wherever you are.
Work Faster And Smarter
Collaborate on files in real-time, set up meetings in a few clicks, and get deadlines and calendar notifications. Manage all your files in Google Drive, and easily search and attach the right materials to your meeting invites or emails. Work smarter, not harder.
Designed For Security
Gmail’s machine learning models block 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware threats from reaching your inbox, making your inbox safe and secure. Join fully encrypted meetings and toggle share settings individually for different files, so that confidential information remains confidential.
Google Workspace FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Google Workspace emails