An eCommerce website, also known as an online store, is a type of website where customers can purchase goods and services online. Payments are made over the internet, and the products are often shipped to the buyer’s address.

An online shop can be anything from a small business selling homemade products on a basic shopfront to a huge online marketplace selling thousands of products.

More and more business owners decide to make an online store, as it enables them to sell internationally, operate 24/7, and save costs on keeping the brick-and-mortar store.