电子商务网站建站助手最高可享 71% 折扣
利用AI打造在线商店，并立即开始销售
免费域名 No transaction fees 24/7 customer support
CNY 29.99 /月
+ 个月免费赠期
30天退款保证
Everything you need for your eCommerce website
免费域名（价值 CNY 73.99）
50 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年
拖放编辑器
150多个模板
营销集成
移动编辑
30天 退款保证
7天24小时全天候 在线支持
电子商务功能
0% 交易费用
100多种付款方式
AI建站助手
AI图像生成器
AI内容创作
人工智能博客生成器
AI 热图
AI SEO 工具
AI 徽标制作器
AI产品生成器
Business 建站助手
CNY 102.99节省 71%
CNY 29.99 /月
+ 个月免费赠期
付款须知
免费域名（价值 CNY 73.99）
50 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年
拖放编辑器
150多个模板
营销集成
移动编辑
30天 退款保证
7天24小时全天候 在线支持
电子商务功能
0% 交易费用
100多种付款方式
AI建站助手
AI图像生成器
AI内容创作
人工智能博客生成器
AI 热图
AI SEO 工具
AI 徽标制作器
AI产品生成器
Create an eCommerce website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI generates an eCommerce site for you in less than a minute or pick from 150 designer-crafted and fully customizable templates.
2. Customize your online store
Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different color schemes and fonts. Once you like the design, you can start adding your products.
3. Go live
选择一个完美的域名，自信地启动你的在线商店，在我们 99.9% 的正常运行时间保证下，你的网站将按计划顺利运行。
利用AI更快地开始在线销售
上传图像，让 AI 生成产品详细信息，从而节省您的工作时长。
使用 AI 去除背景，并润色您的产品图像。
Explore eCommerce website templates designed for success
Save time – build your online store on a fully customizable and mobile-friendly theme. Choose any template you like and enjoy the full range of eCommerce features.
作品集商业展示网上商店博客其他
Customize your eCommerce business easily
Perfect your online store with user-friendly, intuitive customization tools.
Drag & drop
只需拾取网站元素，拖放至你喜欢的位置即可。
管理库存
最多可销售 500 种产品、管理订单和库存、设置发货选项并计算税款。
安排预约
引导潜在客户预约咨询，帮助他们选择最佳产品。
添加折扣
分享促销代码以吸引更多用户。根据自己的喜好，为一款产品或所有库存添加折扣。
描述产品
利用AI SEO工具进行关键字研究，让我们的AI写作工具撰写引人入胜的产品描述。
保留你的利润
保留您的全部利润 - 我们不收取任何交易费。从 Stripe 和 PayPal 等主要支付网关中进行选择，并接受100 多种付款方式，包括银行卡、Apple Pay 和 Google Wallet。
便捷地管理你的在线商店
在同一个AI电子商务平台上管理订单、调整定价、使用税务工具，并接收通知消息。
可灵活选择运费选项，包括统一运费、按重量运费和实时运费。
使用第三方营销工具（如 Google Analytics、Hotjar、Messenger 即时聊天工具等）优化你的业务。
获得24小时全天候即时支持
不知道如何浏览平台？需要一些提示？请尝试询问我们的AI助理。
遇到了难题，需要专业的引导？通过即时聊天联系我们的客户成功团队，三分钟内即可获得答案。
需要提高你的知识水平？欢迎你来探索我们庞大的分步指南库。
eCommerce website builder FAQs
Read answers to frequently asked questions about creating an online store.