An eCommerce website, also known as an online store, lets customers purchase physical products and services online. Users simply make payments over the internet and get the products shipped to their address.

An online shop can be anything from a small business selling homemade products on a basic storefront to a huge online marketplace selling thousands of products.

More and more business owners decide to make an online store, as it enables them to sell internationally, operate 24/7, and save costs on keeping the brick-and-mortar store.