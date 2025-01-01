Free Website Migration Services
Migrate your website in 3 simple steps
Choose your hosting plan
We have a range of options. Simply choose a package with the features you'll benefit from and the right amount of resources for your site.
Fill in our migration request form
Enter your website's details including the URL, logins, and any backup files - and we'll do the rest.
Submit your request
After a quick double-check that the details are correct, simply submit your request - and that's it. We'll migrate your site from another provider quickly and securely, while it remains up and running the whole time.
All I had to do was enter my clients’ WordPress login credentials, submit a migration request, and their sites would connect with Hostinger almost instantly. It’s that simple.Read the full story
Let experts take care of your website migration
Speedy transfers
Keep your websites, emails, or domains
Pick the perfect plan for your needs
Choose the plan that works best for you – each comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and the possibility to upgrade anytime.
Join the 2 million+ websites who benefit from working with us
Top performance
AI-powered website development
Expert customer support 24/7
Secure hosting
Clean and intuitive interface
My experience from day one has been very smooth. From transferring my domain, setting up the WordPress websites and emails.