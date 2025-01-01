Before we can move your site, you’ll need to prepare the following items from our website migration checklist:

A working link to your current provider’s admin area, such as a login screen or a wp-admin link. Your login details – the username and password. For WordPress websites, make sure the username is an admin user. Enough disk space at your previous hosting provider to support the migration. You can find this info on your control panel.

Note that our dedicated migration team can also migrate a multisite WordPress website. For more information on additional requirements and steps, refer to this tutorial.

If you want to migrate your website manually, download:

Website files. While the process may vary depending on your current hosting provider, generating website backups is fairly similar.

Database. Refer to our guide on how to export your database with phpmyadmin for more assistance.

Make sure you upload both the website files and the database to our platform when manually migrating, or your website won’t work.

Once done, continue your manual migration by making sure your domain name points to Hostinger. Otherwise, users won’t be able to access your website.