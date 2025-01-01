Free Website Migration Services

Migrate an unlimited number of websites from other providers Quick, simple process 24/7 dedicated customer success team
Migrate now
30-day money-back guarantee
Free Website Migration Services
Recommended by WordPress.org
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Migrate your website in 3 simple steps

Choose your hosting plan

Choose your hosting plan

We have a range of options. Simply choose a package with the features you'll benefit from and the right amount of resources for your site.

Fill in our migration request form

Fill in our migration request form

Enter your website's details including the URL, logins, and any backup files - and we'll do the rest.

Submit your request

Submit your request

After a quick double-check that the details are correct, simply submit your request - and that's it. We'll migrate your site from another provider quickly and securely, while it remains up and running the whole time.

Arthur Bourgeois Founder of Pixel Digital

All I had to do was enter my clients’ WordPress login credentials, submit a migration request, and their sites would connect with Hostinger almost instantly. It’s that simple.

Read the full story

Arthur Bourgeois

Founder of Pixel Digital | Pixel Digital

Let experts take care of your website migration

Our dedicated customer success team has your back. Handling 600 daily website migration requests, with WordPress sites making up 83% of that total, we’re experienced and ready to assist you anytime.
Get started
Let experts take care of your website migration

Speedy transfers

Whether you have 1 website or 100s of websites, with drag-and-drop file uploading and our expert team that’s quicker than the industry average, your site will be transferred as quickly as possible and remain live throughout.
Get started
Speedy transfers

Keep your websites, emails, or domains

For the best experience, we recommend migrating not only your websites but also emails and domains to Hostinger. All services will stay up and running online during migration, so you don’t lose any sales, visitors, or miss important emails. We’ll also help you prepare for DNS propagation to minimize downtime.
Get started
Keep your websites, emails, or domains

Pick the perfect plan for your needs

Choose the plan that works best for you – each comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and the possibility to upgrade anytime.

Payment terms

Join the 2 million+ websites who benefit from working with us

Top performance

Our managed WordPress hosting is powered by LiteSpeed – the fastest web server in the industry. For even better performance, we offer the object cache and a custom-built CDN with Business and higher-tier hosting plans that can speed up your website by 40%.

AI-powered website development

Opt for Business web hosting or any other higher-tier plan and enjoy WordPress AI tools for easier content creation, image selection, and website development.

Expert customer support 24/7

Enjoy fast, helpful, and multilingual support 24/7 via live chat. We also provide a vast library of step-by-step tutorials and easy-to-follow videos to boost your self-learning.
Get started
Join the 2 million+ websites who benefit from working with us

Secure hosting

Protect your websites from cyber threats with a malware scanner and DDoS protection. Secure your clients’ sensitive information with free SSL certificates. Finally, don’t worry about losing your data in case of an error – we provide automatic backups for easy recovery.

Clean and intuitive interface

hPanel is our custom-built hosting control panel. It’s clean and easy to use no matter what technical level you’re at. So you can just focus on what you care about – running your website.
Get started
Join the 2 million+ websites who benefit from working with us
Review provider

My experience from day one has been very smooth. From transferring my domain, setting up the WordPress websites and emails.

Review provider
Review provider

Amazing support team!! Just wow!!! Thanks for helping to migrate my website to your hosting.

Review provider
Review provider

Hostinger helped me migrate my website from another hosting company that I was unhappy with.

Review provider

Website migration FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about how to migrate websites to Hostinger.

What do I need for a successful website migration?

Is it possible to migrate emails and domains to Hostinger?

When do I point my domain name to Hostinger?

What types of websites cannot be migrated to Hostinger?

How many websites can I move?

How long does it take to move a website to Hostinger?

Do I need to inform my current hosting provider about the migration?

Will my website be reachable during the migration process?

What do I need to prepare for a successful website migration?

Do you support other content management systems (CMSs) besides WordPress?