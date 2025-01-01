Hostinger reviews

Best affordable and quality hosting provider!

I was looking for an affordable but also a quality hosting provider. After comparing some reviews, I decided to choose hostinger. And without any regrets. Everything went well and above all very quickly. Very good website with very clear explanation about settings and migration of an existing website. Migration went perfectly and creating an extra website with domain (free offer) had an SSL issue, but this was solved very quick and very well by their professional and customer-friendly helpdesk employee who thinks along with you!! Helpdesk is also available 24/7 and they respond really quickly and are very service-oriented, never experienced before!! For me this is highly recommended for those looking for an affordable, high-quality, reliable hosting provider!!