Hostinger Horizons is an AI app builder that lets you build web apps without any coding experience. Think of it as an AI software engineer at your fingertips.

The tool creates anything you want. Simply describe what you want to make in your native tongue, and Hostinger Horizons will almost instantly generate your app. You can see and test everything in the sandbox environment right next to the chat.

Wish to make adjustments, add features, remove an element, or change text? You can do it all by chatting with the AI agent. Once you're happy with the result, you can deploy your web app with a single click.

Hostinger Horizons also understands speech and images. For example, you can provide a sketch of your app – or a screenshot of what the AI needs to fix.