All the features to fuel your next idea
Explore what Hostinger Horizons has to offer — powerful features that help you build and launch websites and web apps faster, easier, and without code.
Built to do more, right from the start
Launch your project without writing a single line of code. Just explain what you want, and the AI handles the rest — from design to features.
Expand what your website or app can do. Add payments, user accounts, analytics, and more.
Go live instantly. Test, tweak, and publish your website or web app in minutes.
Powered by the most advanced large language models to ensure speed and creativity.
Customize text components visually in real time.
Upload an image, get a design. You can turn visual references into full web pages.
Your AI partner that covers it all
Hostinger Horizons covers your full creative flow — from building to managing, publishing, and scaling your project. Explore all features by category.
Publishing and updating
Go live with a single click. Make updates anytime — no setup or redeployment needed.
Auto error fixing
If something breaks, Horizons helps detect and fix issues automatically.
Version restore
Roll back to any previous version with one click. No version control tools required.
SEO-ready
Built-in SEO best practices help your projects rank without needing plugins or extra setup.
AI chat
Describe changes or request new features in your own words. The AI updates your project instantly. There’s no learning curve.
Pricing
Outgrown the free trial? There's a Hostinger Horizons plan to fit your needs. Upgrade anytime.
Every plan has everything you need and more
What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.