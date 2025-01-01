AI prompts examples — 30+ ready-to-use prompts to power your ideas
We’ve gathered a wide selection of AI prompt examples to help you explore, create, and experiment — no coding required. Whether you’re building for fun, learning, or practical projects, all you need is a prompt and Hostinger Horizons to bring it to life.
Restaurant reservations web app
Let customers browse menus, book tables, and specify dietary preferences in the same app.
PPC budget tracker
Easily track ad spend and campaign performance across platforms, keeping your budget under control.
Sales pipeline tracker
Manage leads and deals visually, helping you grow your revenue with no CRM license required.
Key tips for using AI prompts effectively
AI is not for experts. Whether you’re a beginner or want to dive deep, these key aspects of AI-powered development will guide you from idea to working project. With Hostinger Horizons, it’s all possible – all it takes is a prompt.
Start with a clear goal
The more specific your prompt, the better the results.
Use a no-code platform
With Hostinger Horizons, you just type in your prompt, and the system creates what you need — no tech experience required.
Test, tweak, and improve
Once your project is generated, explore, adjust, and refine to make it truly yours.
Add AI features – make your app smarter
Integrate chatbots, image generation, or recommendations with just a few clicks.
Publish and share
Host your finished project online with just a click — no complicated setup.
Keep exploring
The more prompts you try, the more creative possibilities you unlock.
