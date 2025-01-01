An ai prompt is the instruction or input you give an ai tool (like ChatGPT, Midjourney, or DALL·E) to guide what it generates — whether that’s text, images, summaries, designs, or even code. With a well-written prompt, you tell the AI what you want, how you want it, and sometimes why you need it.

When combined with a no-code platform like Hostinger Horizons, prompts become powerful building blocks you can use to turn ideas into live tools, websites, or interactive projects.