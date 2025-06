By looking at both effective and ineffective ai prompts examples, you can avoid:

being too vague (e.g., “build a tool” vs. “create a reservation app with a calendar and dietary notes feature”)

skipping context (not explaining what problem the tool solves or who it’s for)

leaving structure unclear (asking for “a form” but not saying what fields or layout you need)

setting unrealistic tasks (wanting complex integrations without breaking them into clear, manageable steps)

forgetting requirements (like user access, data connections, or specific design preferences)

With Hostinger Horizons, you can experiment, adjust, and refine your prompts easily — helping you improve results even if you’re new to no-code tool creation.