Strong AI prompts examples often include:

a clear task (what you want the AI to build or set up: a dashboard, chatbot, booking tool, content generator)

helpful context or background (what problem it’s solving, who will use it)

a specific role or function (e.g., “act as a personal finance tracker” or “build a restaurant booking app”)

the desired structure or layout (e.g., dashboard, form, calendar, checklist)

tone or visual style (e.g., modern, playful, minimalist)

any limits or requirements (e.g., connect to an external API, include user login, display specific data points)

