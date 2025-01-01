MVP development made simple with AI
Turn your idea into a functional product fast. No coding or developers needed.
How to develop a minimum viable product
Define your MVP idea
Identify the problem your product will solve and essential features that prove your concept.
Build your MVP without coding
Use Hostinger Horizons to turn simple AI prompts into a working MVP – no technical skills or complex setup required.
Test, refine, and launch
Validate your MVP with real users, make improvements, and publish it in one click with Horizons.
Need MVP ideas?
Study planner tool
Inventory tracker tool
AI chatbot
Task prioritization tool
CRM tool
PPC budget tracker tool
Resume builder tool
Build your MVP faster with Hostinger Horizons
All-in-one AI MVP builder
From design and code to content and SEO, Horizons handles everything. Connect tools like Stripe and Supabase to launch functional MVPs – no coding required.
Built for speed, not complexity
Describe your idea, and AI turns it into a working MVP in minutes. With support for 80+ languages, you can build in your own words.
Launch fast, scale faster
Get your MVP live in one click with hosting, a custom domain, business email, and more – all included. No need for third-party add-ons.
Powered by leading AI tech
Horizons uses trusted LLMs and advanced integrations to deliver clean code, optimized content, and modern design for your MVP.