MVP development made simple with AI

Turn your idea into a functional product fast. No coding or developers needed.

How to develop a minimum viable product

How to develop a minimum viable product

Learn the key steps: define your idea, build your MVP with AI, and test with real users before scaling.
01

Define your MVP idea

Identify the problem your product will solve and essential features that prove your concept.

02

Build your MVP without coding

Use Hostinger Horizons to turn simple AI prompts into a working MVP – no technical skills or complex setup required.

03

Test, refine, and launch

Validate your MVP with real users, make improvements, and publish it in one click with Horizons.

Need MVP ideas?

Kickstart your journey with ready-to-build examples.
Need MVP ideas?

Study planner tool

Help students or learners organize their schedules, set study goals, and track progress.
Inventory tracker tool

AI chatbot

Task prioritization tool

CRM tool

PPC budget tracker tool

Resume builder tool

Build your MVP faster with Hostinger Horizons

All-in-one AI MVP builder

From design and code to content and SEO, Horizons handles everything. Connect tools like Stripe and Supabase to launch functional MVPs – no coding required.

Built for speed, not complexity

Describe your idea, and AI turns it into a working MVP in minutes. With support for 80+ languages, you can build in your own words.

Launch fast, scale faster

Get your MVP live in one click with hosting, a custom domain, business email, and more – all included. No need for third-party add-ons.

Powered by leading AI tech

Horizons uses trusted LLMs and advanced integrations to deliver clean code, optimized content, and modern design for your MVP.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

