A business email account enables you to personalise the email address, such as admin@brandname.com. In contrast, a personal address uses the email provider’s domain name, like admin@gmail.com.

While personal emails are more cost-effective, customers tend to associate them with fraudsters and disreputable companies, as anyone can easily get one for free. If you’re running an online business, using a professional email address is the better option.

With a professional business email address, your brand will look more authentic, legitimate, and credible in the eyes of potential clients.