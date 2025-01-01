Free Domain Name
Enter your desired name and sign up for 12 months of web hosting to get a free website domain.
A free privacy protection is included with every eligible domain
Start Your Journey With a Free Domain Name
Buy an annual Premium or Business web hosting plan and get a free top-level domain extension for the first year.
Enjoy premium features
A custom domain name and fast web hosting are key to building a strong online presence. Register with Hostinger to get all the tools you need.
Get the domain name you want
Choose from the most popular domain name extensions. Our hosting packages include .com, .net, .xyz and other generic top-level domains. Create your own domain name and start building your brand today.
Choose a web hosting plan
Pick a web hosting plan and get a free domain name for your website.
Premium
Everything you need to create your website.
Rs. 1,999SAVE 72%
Rs. 559 /mo
Renews at Rs.1,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
25 websites
25 GB SSD storage
25 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed Hosting for WordPress
WordPress acceleration
Website builder
30-Day money-back guarantee
300 databases
GIT access
SSH access
Weekly backups
Object cache for WordPress
WordPress staging tool
See all features
MOST POPULAR
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features.
Rs. 2,499SAVE 64%
Rs. 899 /mo
Renews at Rs.1,899/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
50 GB NVMe disk space
50 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed Hosting for WordPress
WordPress acceleration
Website builder
30-Day money-back guarantee
300 databases
GIT access
SSH access
Daily backups (Rs.7,188 value)
Object cache for WordPress
WordPress staging tool
See all features
Payment terms
24/7 expert support
Our Customer Success team is ready to help you 24/7. Whether it’s about setting up your free domains, creating domain-based email accounts, or web hosting in general, we’ll be ready to assist you.
Reliable web hosting
Our web hosting plans include free domain name registration, a website builder, regular backups, unlimited bandwidth, managed WordPress features, and a 99.9% uptime guarantee. With our hosting services, you can focus on building your brand and growing your online business.
Free business email
Build trust and credibility by using your brand name in your email address. Finish the free domain registration and use it to create a custom email account for your business.
Free domain FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about our free domains.