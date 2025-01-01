Free Domain Name

A domain name is your site’s internet address, consisting of a website name and a domain extension. Domains make it easier to navigate the web, as the alternative would be using IP addresses that are difficult to remember.

A domain extension, or a top-level domain (TLD), is the last part of the web address, located right after the dot. They can either be generic, such as .com, .net, or .online, or specify the purpose or location of the site, like .store, .edu, or .pk.