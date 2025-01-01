Get a free SSL certificate and secure your site now
Protect your website and visitors by offering a secure and encrypted connection. Build brand trust and improve your search engine rankings with a free SSL certificate – available for all hosting plans.
SSL For Free With All Our Plans
We offer unlimited SSL for free to encrypt and protect your website’s data.
Free vs Paid SSL Certificates: Security
Why Do You Need an SSL/TLS Certificate?
Websites With SSL are Secure
Comply with the PCI DSS standards
Build trust
Boost your visibility on Google
How an SSL Certificate Works
Establishing a connection
Websites will get a public and private key after successfully acquiring an SSL certificate. When users access the website, their browsers will request its SSL and public key to verify if it’s trustworthy.
Data encryption
If the connection is successful, the browser will generate two symmetric keys and send one of them to the web server using the public key. Once the server receives the key, it will use its private key to decrypt it. The browser and server can now form a secure connection to transfer information.
Visual indicators
A website with a successful SSL installation will have multiple indicators on the address bar – a padlock icon and an HTTPS prefix on the website’s URL. Depending on the type of certificate, site owners can also display a site seal to increase trustworthiness.