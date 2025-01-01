Get a free SSL certificate and secure your site now

SSL For Free With All Our Plans

We offer unlimited SSL for free to encrypt and protect your website’s data.

Free vs Paid SSL Certificates: Security

At Hostinger, our free SSL certificates are as secure as the paid ones. As we use a domain-validated certificate compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), our certificate is standard SSL suitable for protecting all types of websites.
Regarding security, there’s no difference between paid and free SSL certificates. Both provide strong encryption for securely connecting your site and its visitors.
They also display essential indicators to show that the website is risk-free – the HTTPS prefix and padlock icon on the address bar of major browsers.
We also renew all certificates automatically and free of charge, providing more convenience for our users.
Why Do You Need an SSL/TLS Certificate?

Websites With SSL are Secure

By adding an SSL certificate to your site, you protect all private information shared between you and the visitors from unauthorised users. This information includes your visitors’ contact details and credit card payments. Also, our SSL certificates use 256-bit encryption, the industry standard for data protection.
Comply with the PCI DSS standards

Online businesses that accept transactions and deal with visitors’ credentials must comply with the PCI Security Standards, which include SSL protection. Without this security feature, you put your visitors at risk and fail to meet the regulations.
Build trust

Once you enable SSL protection, your site’s URL will start with HTTPS, and the address bar will also display a padlock icon. These elements show visitors that your website uses a security certificate and is risk-free, so they know their credentials and transaction details are safe.
Boost your visibility on Google

An SSL certificate provides an additional layer of security, which the search engine considers a vital part of a good user experience. That’s why Google is most likely to place SSL-certified websites higher on search results, increasing their visibility and organic traffic.
How an SSL Certificate Works

01

Establishing a connection

Websites will get a public and private key after successfully acquiring an SSL certificate. When users access the website, their browsers will request its SSL and public key to verify if it’s trustworthy.

02

Data encryption

If the connection is successful, the browser will generate two symmetric keys and send one of them to the web server using the public key. Once the server receives the key, it will use its private key to decrypt it. The browser and server can now form a secure connection to transfer information.

03

Visual indicators

A website with a successful SSL installation will have multiple indicators on the address bar – a padlock icon and an HTTPS prefix on the website’s URL. Depending on the type of certificate, site owners can also display a site seal to increase trustworthiness.

