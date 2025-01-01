Get professional email from Google Workspace
Strengthen customer trust with custom business email. Boost team collaboration with familiar tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
From
Rs. 1,699 /mo
Get your Google Workspace plan now
Business Starter
Rs. 1,699 /mo
Renews at Rs.1,699/mo for a year. Cancel anytime.
Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
30 GB storage per mailbox
100 participant video meetings
Security and management controls
Standard support
Appointment booking pages
Email layouts and mail merge
MOST POPULAR
Business Standard
Rs. 3,399 /mo
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for a year. Cancel anytime.
Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
2 TB storage per mailbox
150 participant video meetings + recording, noise cancellation
Security and management controls
Standard support
Appointment booking pages
Email layouts and mail merge
Business Plus
Rs. 5,099 /mo
Renews at Rs.5,099/mo for a year. Cancel anytime.
Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
5 TB storage per mailbox
500 participant video meetings + recording, noise cancellation
Enhanced security and management controls including Vault and advanced endpoint management
Standard support
Appointment booking pages
Email layouts and mail merge
Payment terms
Get Gmail for business
Leverage new admin controls, no ads and your own personalized professional addresses. Swap @gmail.com with sales@examples.com.
Stay connected with your team from anywhere
Meet safely with your team from anywhere, using the premium video conferencing built on Google’s robust infrastructure.
Work faster, work smarter
Collaborate on files in real time, set up meetings in a few clicks, and get deadlines and calendar notifications. Google Workspace centralizes every tool you need to be productive.
Designed to protect you from threats
Gmail’s machine learning models block 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware threats reaching your inbox, making Google Workspace safe and secure.
Google Workspace FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Google Workspace