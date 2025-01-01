Get professional email from Google Workspace

Strengthen customer trust with custom business email. Boost team collaboration with familiar tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

From
₦  10,900.00 /mo
Get professional email from Google Workspace

Get your Google Workspace plan now

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Get Gmail for business

Leverage new admin controls, no ads and your own personalized professional addresses. Swap @gmail.com with sales@examples.com.
Get Gmail for business

Stay connected with your team from anywhere

Meet safely with your team from anywhere, using the premium video conferencing built on Google’s robust infrastructure.
Stay connected with your team from anywhere

Work faster, work smarter

Collaborate on files in real time, set up meetings in a few clicks, and get deadlines and calendar notifications. Google Workspace centralizes every tool you need to be productive.
Work faster, work smarter

Designed to protect you from threats

Gmail’s machine learning models block 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware threats reaching your inbox, making Google Workspace safe and secure.
Designed to protect you from threats

Google Workspace FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about Google Workspace

What is Google Workspace?

What is the difference between G Suite and Google Workspace?

What do I get with Google Workspace?

How to sign up for Google Workspace?

When do I need to choose Google Workspace?

What Workspace plan do you offer?