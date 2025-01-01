Search for a domain name

Discover, buy and register your unique domain with our domain name search or AI domain generator

.id
₦  24,900.00₦  19,900.00
.com
₦  30,900.00₦  4,588.51
.online
₦  53,900.00₦  4,900.00
.shop
₦  53,900.00₦  1,900.00
.info
₦  44,900.00₦  4,900.00
.xyz
₦  21,900.00₦  3,900.00
*1st year with a 2 or more years registration
Free WHOIS privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration.

Already have a domain?

Transfer it

Choose from the most popular domains

.id

Show your clients you do business in the .id.

₦  24,900.00SAVE 20%
₦  19,900.00 /year
.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

₦  30,900.00SAVE 85%
₦  4,588.51 /year
.online

It’s a great alternative to .com. Broad, generic and univer...

₦  53,900.00SAVE 91%
₦  4,900.00 /year
.io

Show your clients you do business in the .io.

₦  104,900.00SAVE 52%
₦  49,900.00 /year
.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

₦  24,900.00SAVE 92%
₦  1,900.00 /year
.xyz

Unique and trending domain for your successful business.

₦  21,900.00SAVE 82%
₦  3,900.00 /year
.me

Unique and trending domain for your successful business.

₦  30,900.00SAVE 58%
₦  12,900.00 /year
.cloud

Show your clients you do business in the .cloud.

₦  39,900.00SAVE 90%
₦  3,900.00 /year

Why buy domain names at Hostinger?

Hostinger offers reliable domain registration services with instant activation, dedicated live support, and full DNS management.

24/7 support

Need help? Reach out to our Customer Success team anytime.

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 300 domain extensions.

Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in just a few clicks – no technical skills needed.

Protect your privacy – for free

When you register a domain, your personal information is usually available on public databases such as RDAP (previously known as WHOIS).
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
At Hostinger, privacy protection is included with every eligible domain registration. This keeps your personal information hidden from third parties.
Domain Name Search
Protect your privacy – for free

Purchased a domain already? Transfer it to Hostinger today

Manage your website domain at Hostinger by quickly transferring it from your current registrar – it only takes a few clicks. 
Transfer your domain
Purchased a domain already? Transfer it to Hostinger today

Register a domain name for free

Most of Hostinger’s web hosting packages come with free domains. You can get popular generic top-level domain names like .com, .net, .org, and other extensions for free.
Domain Name Search
Register a domain name for free

6 things to remember before you buy domains

Keep it short

Keep it short

Long website names are hard to read and remember – try to keep it under three words.

Less is more

Less is more

Keep it simple – avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and easily misspelled word.

Include your brand name

Include your brand name

Try to include your brand name or the target keywords for your niche in your site URL.

Check availability

Check availability

Do a search to see if a name is available – then, make sure it hasn’t been trademarked.

Think locally

Think locally

.com TLDs can often be unavailable. Consider a country-specific extension like .co.uk, .us, or .pk.

Act fast

Act fast

The best website names are quickly taken. Don’t miss out – buy your domain names today.

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.blog

.co

.com

.fun

.gg

.me

.net

.online

.org

.pro

.shop

.site

.store

.tech

.ae

.ag

.am

.asia

.at

.be

View more

Domain name search FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our domain checker tool.

What is a domain name?

Why do I need to buy a domain name?

What is a subdomain, and how does it work?

How to pick the right website name?

Once I register a domain, can I change it later?

How long does a domain name registration last?

What are the requirements to buy domain names at Hostinger?

I already purchased a domain name. Can I transfer it to Hostinger?

What are TLDs, ccTLDs, and gTLDs?

How long does it take to register a domain name?

How do I get a free domain?

Can I sell my domain name?

What if the website name is unavailable on the domain checker?

What is privacy protection?

What’s the difference between .com, .net, .org, and .info?

What else can I do with a domain name besides building a website?

What’s the difference between a domain name and web hosting?

What are premium domain names and why are they more expensive?