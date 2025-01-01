Bring your best ideas online with a .ai domain
What is a .ai domain?
The .ai domain was introduced as the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Anguilla, a small Caribbean island. Today, the .ai TLD is a go-to choice for the startup world, mainly used by artificial intelligence businesses.
Thousands of successful tech entrepreneurs and startups use this extension. Now, it’s your turn to register .ai domain names and stay ahead of the trends.
Why choose a .ai domain?
- A .ai domain signals innovation and forward-thinking to a global audience.
- Perfect for AI startups, tech platforms, and cutting-edge tools.
- Widely available and open to anyone, no Anguilla residency required.
- Helps establish early brand presence in a fast-moving space.
.ai domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .ai domain names.