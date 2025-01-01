Own your expertise in the online space with a .guru domain
₦ 76,900.00SAVE 94%₦ 4,900.00 /1st yr
The TLD that speaks universally to any kind of expertise, a .guru domain helps showcase teaching, consulting, or coaching for any topic or skillset. Or do you simply want to share your hard-earned wisdom with the world? That can work, too.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
A perfect addition to domain names that lead with ideas and inspire action
The .guru domain builds your audience’s perception of your site. Whether you’re a tech mentor, fitness coach, productivity expert, or culinary master, this extension helps you own your title and build trust from the very first click.
Show your site visitors they’ve landed in the right place for insight that matters. Make your web address remarkable with a .guru extension.
Made for mentors, makers, and the curious ones
Your knowledge is highly valuable and hard-earned. So, why not showcase it with a name that reflects your authority? With .guru, you can create a digital destination that’s focused and unmistakably yours.
It’s the ideal domain for personal brands, online educators, advice platforms, niche blogs, or consultants looking to stand out in a sea of generic names.
Whatever your expertise, .guru helps you make your mark as a guide, mentor, or go-to resource in your field. Secure your perfect domain name today and let your brand speak for itself.