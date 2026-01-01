Register your .mn domain name

107,490/yr76,790/1st year
Save 29%
For first year
.mn

About the .mn domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .mn domain

What is a .mn domain?

Country-code TLD for Mongolia. It’s open for general use, but registrants must follow registry policies and provide valid contact details; it’s commonly used by Mongolian businesses, organizations, and personal sites.

Who is a .mn domain for?

A .mn domain works well for businesses, creators, and organizations with a focus on Mongolia or the Mongolian market. It suits local websites, regional services, and projects that want a clear country-specific identity.

Why choose a .mn domain?

A .mn domain gives your website a clear, local identity and can make your brand easier to remember. It works well across web and email, helping create a consistent presence that supports trust and long-term growth.

Domain information for .mn

TLD
.mn
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.mn domain FAQs

A .mn domain is the country-code extension for Mongolia. Today, it’s often used by businesses, projects, or people with a connection to Mongolia or who want a short, memorable web address.
Yes. .mn is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is tied to Mongolia or you want a distinctive local address. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .mn if you want a Mongolia-focused identity or if the name is easier to get. Choose .com if your audience is broad and you want the most familiar global extension.
Anyone can register a .mn domain. It is open to individuals and businesses, with no general residency requirement for standard registrations.
Standard .mn names must follow normal domain rules, such as using allowed characters and staying within length limits. Some names may be reserved or blocked by the registry, so availability can vary.
At Hostinger, a .mn domain costs ₦76,790 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₦107,490/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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