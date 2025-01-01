Expand your viewer base with a .live domain
What does a .live domain mean?
.live domains are ideal for live-streaming channels, whether for gaming, cooking, or teaching. They signal that your content is happening live and in real-time.
Register a .live domain to showcase your passion and engage with your audience through fresh, live content.
Why choose a .live domain?
- A .live domain clearly signals real-time content to your audience.
- Perfect for streaming platforms in gaming, cooking, teaching, and more.
- Builds community and engagement around your live experiences.
- Memorable and brand-relevant – ideal for connecting across Twitch, YouTube, and beyond.
For performers and musicians, .live is the perfect marketing tool to showcase their talents, organize shows and concerts, and grow a considerable following.
