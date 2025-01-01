Build your name in Romania with a .ro domain
Capture and engage your Romanian audience with a domain that helps attract local audiences.
Unlock your potential with a .ro domain
A .ro domain extension is a specialized country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for boosting your online presence in Romania. If you want to connect with Romanian audiences, rank higher on local searches, and start your business in Romania, securing a .ro domain name is the first step toward success.
Why buy a .ro domain now?
As a growing economy and the sixth largest country in the EU, Romania offers plenty of opportunities for your business.
Secure your .ro domain now – it has much more availability than .com or .net. This means you will have much more options to choose from.